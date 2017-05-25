Anthony Joshua's boxing promoter says his next fight will be a Wladimir Klitschko rematch

Richard Heathcote / Getty Images Anthony Joshua beat Wladimir Klitschko in a heavyweight classic in April.

Anthony Joshua’s promoter has said the British boxer’s next fight will likely be a rematch with Wladimir Klitschko.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn said the fight could take place as early as November after their memorable bout last month.

“The next step for Anthony Joshua will probably be [formally] announced in the next three or four weeks and it’s likely to be Wladimir Klitschko,” Hearn told Radio Rahim.

Joshua scored an 11th round knockout win over Klitschko last month and there had been speculation that he could face undefeated fighter Tyson Fury, power-punching American Deontay Wilder, or mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev.

“We have to fight Pulev so if he’s not next then [he will be] the one after [Klitschko],” Hearn said. “[Joshua is] in the office on Monday [and we have] untold offers coming in from China, Dubai, Nigeria, America, and Cardiff. Everybody wants to show Anthony Joshua fights all around the world.”

Klitschko has already voiced his desire for a rematch.

Reflecting on the fight, Hearn said: “Joshua looked like he was gone [beaten] in the fifth round and he may not have even gotten up in the sixth round.

“I think Wladimir will be thinking ‘I should have jumped on him.’ It was incredible from Klitschko and one of the best performances of his career.”

Hearn confirmed the rematch could be booked for “November or December.” It may not necessarily be in a UK stadium as “there have been huge offers around the world” including, potentially, a venue in China or the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“It’s the biggest fight for Anthony Joshua outside of Tyson Fury,” Hearn said.

So why isn’t Joshua fighting Fury?

Getty Images There is no love lost between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Fury has not competed since he beat Klitschko in Germany in 2015.

Since then, he has been stripped of the IBF title, vacated two other titles citing depression, failed a US drug test for cocaine, and has been charged with using a prohibited substance by the UK Anti-Doping body (UKAD) — an allegation he has denied.

Fury has returned to training in recent months but his biggest fight involves one outside the ring as he must clear his name with UKAD. It is, though, unclear how long that will take.

“There’s no one who wants to see Fury back in the ring more than Anthony Joshua himself,” Hearn said. “The UK hearing is delayed and the whole thing is a complete mess.

“They might not have his [UKAD] hearing until October or November and he can’t get his boxing licence back until then, so he might not fight all year.”

