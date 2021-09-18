‘Grease’ actor Eddie Deezen accused of causing a disturbance at a Maryland restaurant and throwing plates at police during his arrest

Eddie Deezen. Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images

“Grease” actor Eddie Deezen was arrested after reportedly refusing to leave a Maryland restaurant.

Deezen was accused of hiding behind a woman in a booth when police arrived, TMZ reported.

He was also alleged to have thrown objects at police during the incident on Thursday.

“Grease” actor Eddie Deezen was arrested after refusing to leave a restaurant in LaVale, Maryland, TMZ reported.

Deezen, who is best known for playing Eugene Felsnic in the original “Grease” movies was accused of “causing a scene” at the unnamed restaurant on Thursday, according to the outlet.

TMZ cited a police report, which said Deezen, 64, also apparently hid behind a woman in a booth and refused orders to leave the restaurant.

According to TMZ, he threw several items at officers – including plates, bowls, and food. Eventually, Deezen was forcibly removed from the restaurant and sent to jail, the outlet added.

Maryland State Police did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

He has been charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and trespassing, TMZ reported.

Earlier this year, the actor was accused of harassing a waitress over her appearance, according to TMZ.

Following that accusation, Deezen claimed on social media that he was being cyberbullied by her. His lawyer reportedly later told the outlet that Deezen felt terrible that the waitress was offended by his comments.