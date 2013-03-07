This Water-Repellent Waxed Jacket Is A Must-Have For Spring

This is the Kettle Mountain Waxed Jacket from Eddie Bauer.



Why We Love It: We’re fast approaching the rainy season, so it’s a good idea to have a classic jacket in your closet. Wax jackets are not only weather proof, but extremely versatile, too.

Take for instance this army green Kettle Mountain coat from Eddie Bauer. It has a corduroy collar, tricot-lined hand-warmer pockets, water-repellent finish, and polyester lining.

It’s designed for hunting and shooting by providing you with “unrestricted arm movement” (according to the product description), but we think you’d look great walking around the city in this jacket, too.

Photo: Eddie Bauer

Photo: Eddie Bauer

Where To Buy: Available through the Eddie Bauer website, or Amazon.

Cost: $299.

