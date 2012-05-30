YARDENI: Cheap Natural Gas Is Great News For US Manufacturing Jobs

If environmental concerns raised by new drilling techniques don’t lead to regulations that snuff out the boom, America will become a net energy exporter in just over a decade. Truck stops around the nation are adding tanks of LNG because it is substantially cheaper than diesel. Trucks transport roughly three-quarters of American freight, so lower transportation costs could provide a big boost to the economy. The resulting boom could add between a half percentage point and a full percentage point to annual real GDP growth over the next 10 to 15 years.