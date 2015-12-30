A government minister wants the public to email him suggestions on how to turn the UK into a digital leader

Wikipedia/Commons Digital Economy Minister Ed Vaizey.

A UK government minister today called on the public to help him cement the UK’s position as a global digital leader and “show the rest of the world how its done”.

Digital Economy Minister Ed Vaizey said he will reveal a new “UK Digital Strategy” early next year that will serve the nation up until 2020. But prior to releasing the strategy, he wants individuals and companies to email him with what they believe the UK needs to do if it is to compete with everywhere from Silicon Valley to Shanghai.

“We’re not complacent,” wrote Vaizey. “We’ve built a great base — but we need to work hard to make sure we continue to take advantage of the benefits digital transformation has to offer, as an economy and as a society. Other countries are hot on our heels but we want the UK to be synonymous with digital — a place where digital technologies transform day-to-day life, the economy and government.”

The government wants to hear from people on variety of technological areas including driverless cars and drones, and the NHS.

“Every part of the UK economy and our lives has been digitised — from how we shop and entertain ourselves to the way we travel to work and manage our health,” Vaizey continued. “This digital fever exploded from the cluster in east London, and has spread to every part of the country, making the UK truly a ‘Tech Nation’ with more than 70% of digital businesses now based outside of the capital. We’re home to thriving digital companies like SwiftKey, TransferWise and onefinestay.

“Come 2020, undoubtedly the UK landscape will have changed to be firmly in the digital age. But how do you want to shape that? Government has ideas and ambitions but as Tech City UK back in 2010 shows, the ideas are out there. So challenge us — push us to do more. Let’s show the rest of the world how it’s done.”

Those wanting to email their suggestions to Vaizey should write to [email protected] by 19 January 2016.

