Edward Snowden just joined Twitter -- and he is already trolling the NSA

Colin Campbell

Famed former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden is now on Twitter. 

And, in his first tweet Tuesday afternoon, Snowden channeled the Verizon catchphrase: “Can you hear me now?” The account is verified.

Snowden started by following only a single Twitter account: the NSA’s

The Intercept reported that Snowden is controlling the account himself. Snowden has been living in Russia since giving journalists a vast trove of classified national-security documents more than two years ago.

