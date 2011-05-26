ED SCHULTZ: I apologise To Laura Ingraham, My Family and MSNBC

“Good evening, Americans and welcome to The Ed Show from New York tonight. Thomas Roberts will be here tonight anchoring the program, but first I want to take some time to offer an apology. On my radio show yesterday I used vile and inappropriate language when talking about talk show host Laura Ingraham. I am deeply sorry, and I apologise. It was wrong, uncalled for and I recognise the severity of what I said. I apologise to you, Laura, and ask for your forgiveness….”



