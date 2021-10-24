Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19 and cancels in-person performances days before his new album is set to be released

Ed Sheeran performing on stage during the first Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at Alexandra Palace on October 17 in London. Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement comes less than a week before his new album “=” is released on October 29.

Sheeran said he had to cancel all in-person interviews and performances and would instead do them from home.

“Hey guys,” Sheeran wrote in a Sunday Instagram post. “Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines.”

He added: “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x.”

Sheeran did not say whether he was experiencing any symptoms of the disease.

Sheeran’s upcoming album, titled “=” (pronounced equals) is scheduled to be released on October 29. The Grammy Award-winner announced the upcoming album in August. So far, Sheeran has released three singles ahead of its release this week, including “Bad Habits,” “Shivers,” and “Visiting Hours.”