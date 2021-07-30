Songs you probably didn’t know Ed Sheeran wrote for other popular artists

- Ed Sheeran has had massive success as a solo artist.
- But he’s also the mastermind behind some of your favorite songs by other artists.
- Here are all the tracks you’d probably be surprised to learn were penned by the British singer.
Then, on December 5, 2018, SUGA of BTS tweeted out a mysterious photo of him editing music, which had the English singer tagged in the caption.
The aforementioned song made it on the group’s award-winning 2019 EP, “Map of the Soul: Persona” — positioned as the fourth track titled “Make It Right.”
Ware met Sheeran through the songwriter’s cousin and the two have known each other for quite some time, however, they’ve rarely worked together in a studio.
“With Ed Sheeran, I didn’t know what to expect. I thought that we were going to hopefully write a really beautiful song and tell a good story,” she said.
Benny Blanco, a record producer that has worked with Ware before and is a friend of Sheeran’s, was also an active participant in this project.
While Ware preferred her music to be amplified, Blanco wanted to pull back the layers of the song, tone down the drums, and have the singer’s voice be center stage — a new technique that was scary for her, she told the publication.
You can also hear Sheeran’s voice on the outro, along with the voices of Blanco’s dad and brother, chanting: “Cause I don’t wanna fall in love / If you don’t wanna try / But all that I’ve been thinking of / Is maybe that you might.”
Khalid, Halsey, and Happy Perez were also writers on the pop song.
Blanco broke down the process of making the song in an interview for Billboard, saying that he procured an old demo he’d written with Sheeran, had Khalid send over his vocals from Denmark, and added Halsey’s vocals.
Before long “Eastside” was making its way into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.
Mendes talked about the collaboration in a 2018 interview with Apple Music, saying that Sheeran made the hook of “Fallin’ All in You” in falsetto, although the now 22-year-old pop star had little experience singing high notes back then.
It took Mendes four months until he felt comfortable singing the melody.
Unlike a lot of collaborations amongst musicians, Sheeran stepped into the booth with Duff to provide background vocals and such, the former Disney star told MTV News.
“I was really intimidated because, normally, they don’t do that, so I kept looking up and being like, ‘You’re Ed Sheeran and I’m singing the song that you wrote and I want to do right by it,'” she told the publication.
In order to work in the studio together, they had to navigate scheduling conflicts and meet in the middle of the night.
“He had been doing a promo day in L.A. and he’s like, ‘I know you have a 2-year-old, but could you please come and record at midnight?'” Duff said.
“I was like, ‘I’ve already been in bed for three hours by midnight on most nights,’ but of course for him I did, and I’m such a huge fan — he’s so talented.”
In a 2017 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Sheeran told the host that the original lyrics to “Love Yourself” are actually, “If you like the way you look that much, oh baby, you should go and f— yourself.”
However, in a 2019 interview with Capital FM, Blanco revealed that he urged Sheeran to rename the cheeky song to “Love Yourself.”
“Certain music needs it, but it’s super corny to me in some songs – in pop songs – when there’s cursing,” he said.
Diplo was head of this project for his group Major Lazer and recruited Bieber and MØ for vocals.
Though, in a 2017 Capital FM interview, Sheeran explained that after receiving various emails from the American DJ asking for permission to use his song, he replied, “Mate, I don’t know what you’re talking about.”
In addition to confessing he forgot all about the well-liked song he’d written, Sheeran further revealed that the original version of “Cold Water” was a lot slower.
“The song I did was really, really slow and then suddenly they sped it up and made it a thing. So, I was very pleasantly surprised that that came out and was a No. 1 because I didn’t remember writing it,” he said.
“2002” was a single from Anne-Marie’s debut album, “Speak Your Mind,” which was released in April 2018.
The song makes references to popular tracks throughout history. A standout lyric is: “Oops, I got 99 problems singing bye, bye, bye / Hold up, if you wanna take a ride with me / Better hit me baby, one more time.”
While “Your Song” was the first single to be released from her sophomore album “Phoenix,” it was actually the last one to be recorded.
“It was amazing. It happened so randomly because it was really the last song I recorded for my album. I’d been doing my album for about nine months now, back in London, and we were talking about me going to watch his show, and I was like, ‘You know, I’ve got to finish this record,'” Ora told Elvis Duran about working with Sheeran.
“I said, ‘Look, I’ve got my mates on it, I’ve got my friends on it. I’d really love you to kind of be involved, but I know you’re on a worldwide tour right now, so whatever, maybe next time. And he said, ‘Funny you say that. I just wrote this.'”
“It was really reassuring talking to him, and knowing that he suffers from the same insecurities and understands exactly how the pressure gets to you at times,” she added.
“We just used to hang out and he said, ‘We’re putting together our album. We’re fans of your music. Can you put forward any songs?’ And I had a demo CD of loads of tunes that I was trying to get placed, so I gave it to them and then it went on their album,” he said.
“I got a text today saying it’s definitely on the album. I wrote it in a hotel room in Cologne and I wrote it specifically for them,” Sheeran said in a 2014 interview with Capital FM.
“It’s the first time I’ve done that, so it’s a One Direction song rather than a ‘me’ song that they record. It’s kind of a little bit of everything, it is ballad-y but it is up-tempo at the same time. I wrote it by myself and I first played it to Simon Cowell and he really liked it and then they all heard it and vocalled it.”
“I went in with Steve Mac and within 30 minutes we’d finished it off, polished it off. It’s great collaborating when you get to collaborate with people like Sheeran.”
“And we’ve grown up listening to him since the beginning of our band. We always say in interviews he’s one of our biggest inspirations collectively, so to have him write a song for us was an honor,” he added.
“People always think, you know, ‘You’re a guitar player so you’re supposed to shred some sort of solo,’ but I’m always in service of the song, and the electric guitar line, which Ed came up with, is a really great lick. And there’s times you just don’t have to reinvent the wheel. If it’s right, it’s right,” he added.
Sheeran also helped write the track, “Time of Our Lives,” which succeeds “Make Me Better” on Blunt’s fifth studio album, “The Afterlove.”