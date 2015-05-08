These are the UK musicians who are killing it with sales the US right now

Getty ImagesIt’s the British invasion all over again
Americans can’t get enough of British music at the moment.
UK artists accounted for 12.2% of all records sold in the US last year, according to new figures from the British Phonographic Institute and Nielsen Music. That compares to 10.4% in 2013.
Last years best selling Brit’s in the US spanned both rock and pop, and new and old. The highest selling album by a Brit sold over 1 million copies and was by a newcomer.
10. ADELE - 21: Despite being released back in 2011, Adele's 21 is still shifting copies. Last year it was the tenth best selling album by a British artists in the US.
9. PINK FLOYD - ENDLESS RIVER: Psychedelic rockers Pink Floyd saw their first studio album in 20 years went straight to number one in the UK. In the US ut only managed to reach number three in its first week. Slow and steady sales still made it one of the year's top sellers.
8. ONE DIRECTION - MIDNIGHT MEMORIES: Released at the back end of 2013, One Direction's crazy popularity among tweenage girls ensured that the boyband's third album still sold well in 2014.
7. AC/DC - ROCK OR BUST: AC/DC made waves with their first new album in six years, Rock or Bust. While the band was formed in Australia, all of AC/DC's members were born in Britain.
6. BASTILLE - BAD BLOOD: Just like One Direction's Midnight Memories, Bastille's debut Bad Blood came out in late 2013. But performances on shows such as NBC's Today and Saturday Night Live, as well as sets at Coachella, kept American fans buying.
5. ARCTIC MONKEYS - AM: Sheffield rockers Arctic Monkeys finally cracked America last year with their fifth studio album AM. It was the band's first record to go to number one in the US and helped Arctic Monkeys sell out their first US arena gig at Madison Square Gardens.
4. COLDPLAY - GHOST STORIES: Ghost Stories became Coldplay's fourth US number one album when it was released this time last year. The record from Chris Martin & co. ended up being the thirteenth biggest selling album of 2014 in America.
3. ED SHEERAN - X: Yorkshire's most famous ginger Ed Sheeran went to number one in both the US and UK album charts with his second full-length record. X was made with the likes of Pharrell Williams and legendary producer Rick Rubin, who has worked with Eminem, Johnny Cash and Red Hot Chilli Peppers.
2. ONE DIRECTION - FOUR: One Direction became the only group in the history to see their first four albums go straight to the of the Billboard 200 album charts when Four was released in December last year. It was the ninth biggest selling album by any artist in the US last year.
1. SAM SMITH - IN THE LONLEY HOUR: The biggest selling British album in the US last year was the debut from a shy 22-year-old Londoner. Sam Smith's In The Lonely Hour sold over a million copies in America and won Best Pop/Vocal Album at The Grammys.
