These are the UK musicians who are killing it with sales the US right now

Getty Images It’s the British invasion all over again

Americans can’t get enough of British music at the moment.

UK artists accounted for 12.2% of all records sold in the US last year, according to new figures from the British Phonographic Institute and Nielsen Music. That compares to 10.4% in 2013.

Last years best selling Brit’s in the US spanned both rock and pop, and new and old. The highest selling album by a Brit sold over 1 million copies and was by a newcomer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.