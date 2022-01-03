Ed Sheeran says a 2005 episode of ‘South Park’ ridiculing redheads ‘ruined’ his life

Ed Sheeran in 2021. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Ed Sheeran said a 2005 episode of “South Park” making fun of redheads “ruined” his life.

According to the singer, American fans were appreciative of his red hair before the episode aired.

But Sheeran said he received “worldwide” teasing for being a redhead after the episode premiered.

Ed Sheeran said a 2005 episode of animated comedy “South Park” — in which a main character makes fun of redheads — “ruined” his life.

In a new interview, Sheeran claimed that the season nine episode made people with red hair subject to ridicule worldwide for the first time.

“Having red hair in England was always a thing that people took the piss out of you for,” the singer explained in an interview with Slam Radio, per the Independent. “But it was never something in America. People never knew what a ginger was in America.”

According to Sheeran, however, the 2005 episode (titled “Ginger Kids”) changed that.

“That episode of ‘South Park’ fucking ruined my life. I was going to America and everyone was like, ‘I love your hair dude.’ And I was like ‘Oh my god, people like my hair?'” the “Bad Habits” singer remembered.

“Then I remember that episode coming out and that was just it worldwide for the rest of my life,” Sheeran said.

In the episode, Cartman gives a presentation at school deriding people with red hair as being “soulless” and unable to lead normal lives. However, after he causes discrimination towards the school’s redheads, a group of them band together to secretly turn Cartman into a “ginger,” forcing him to experience discrimination as a result.

The episode ends with Cartman sharing a message of acceptance towards redheads, and realizing that they’re people after all.