Ed Sheeran And Tom Jones Will Headline The AFL Grand Final Pre-Game Show

Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/ Getty

This year’s AFL Grand Final on September 27 is expected to start with a bang, with chart topper Ed Sheeran and legendary singer Sir Tom Jones headlining the pre-game show at the MCG.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan made the announcement today that both artists will travel to Melbourne to play in the special one-off performance in front of 100,000 fans.

Sheeran says:

“It wasn’t a hard decision to agree to perform on such a big stage for the biggest sport in Australia. I’m excited to play in front of so many people with someone as iconic as Sir Tom and I’m also really looking forward to seeing what will be an amazing game.”

Other big names to perform include Olivia Newton-John, who will sing the national anthem, and Mike Brady who will perform a new version of his popular anthem Up There Cazaly.

“I’m pleased to say that this year’s Grand Final entertainment will have something for everyone,” McLachlan said. “To have two iconic international stars perform at the Grand Final is befitting the biggest event on the national sporting calendar.”

The 2014 Grand Final entertainment has been moved from half-time to pre-game to extend the time allotted for entertainment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.