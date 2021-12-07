Ed Sheeran says he ‘almost killed’ Elton John ‘with a bell’ while filming their Christmas music video

Ed Sheeran channels Mariah Carey in the ‘Merry Christmas’ music video. Ed Sheeran / YouTube

Ed Sheeran told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that he “almost killed” Elton John with a bell whilst filming the music video for their new Christmas song.

Sheeran and John duetted on “Merry Christmas,” which was released last week. For the music video, which was released on the same day, the pair parodied multiple classic Christmas music videos such as Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You,” Shakin’ Stevens’ “Merry Christmas Everyone,” and “Last Christmas” by Wham!. The video also had references to Sheeran’s own song “Perfect.”

In the interview with Lowe released Friday, the “Bad Habits” singer spoke about working with John when he remembered that he almost seriously hurt the 74-year-old singer.

Sheeran said: “Oh, mate. I almost killed him with a bell on the video.”

Ed Sheeran and Elton John parodying Wizzard’s ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday’ Ed Sheeran / YouTube

“I’m dressed up as sort of sexy Santa Claus and I kick a present, but the present had a big metal bell on top of it,” Sheeran continued.

“I showed him the footage of it today because we slowed it down and the bell flew past his head and would’ve cracked him in the head. Oh my God, the horror that went through my body when it was flying through the air.”

“Merry Christmas” marks Sheeran’s first Christmas record, while John is, of course, already known for his 1990 Christmas classic, “Step Into Christmas.”

In October, John called Sheeran a “big mouth” for revealing their collaboration too early.

“Yeah, he let the cat out of the bag didn’t he,” John told NME. “I was sworn to secrecy and then big mouth fucking Sheeran goes to the Netherlands! It’s supposed to come out — we haven’t finished it yet, so there’s still work to be done.” The pair are aiming for the song to be this year’s Christmas number one.