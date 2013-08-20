MSNBC Liberal Bulldog Ed Schultz Is Returning To The Air On Weekdays

MSNBC is shuffling its weekday lineup, bringing back host Ed Schultz to the weekday 5 p.m. ET timeslot.

The network announced “The Ed Show’s” move in a press release today, and it will take effect next Monday. Schultz will take away an hour from MSNBC host Chris Matthews, whose show, “Hardball,” currently airs in the 5 p.m. slot and then re-airs again at 7 p.m. “Hardball” will now air solely in the 7 p.m. slot.

MSNBC President Phil Griffin said the move was designed to maximise specific audiences in both timeslots for the network, whose ratings have plunged in the last few months.

“Chris Matthews and the ‘Hardball’ team have been pulling double duty for years. This move will concentrate the ‘Hardball’ audience to one key time period and enhance the flow of our evening programming,” Griffin said. “Ed Schultz is a force of nature and an important voice to the MSNBC audience. I can’t wait to have him back on weeknights.”

MSNBC announced in April that Schultz’s show would move from its weeknight primetime slot to weekends. The network replaced Schultz with host Chris Hayes, a younger and more intellectual contrast to the liberal bulldog Schultz.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.