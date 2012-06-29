MSNBC Anchor Ed Schultz: The Obamacare Decision Actually Helps Mitt Romney

Liberal MSNBC anchor Ed Schultz had somewhat of a surprising take on the the Affordable Care Act being upheld by the Supreme Court on Thursday. He said it’s actually good for Mitt Romney.



Although, Schultz’s reasoning falls in line with his viewpoint. Here’s what he had to say:

“I think the politics of this in this campaign season makes it a heck of a lot easier for Mitt Romney,” Schultz said. “He doesn’t have to parcel out what he’s for or against or even take a position. He can now just run against what he calls ‘Obamacare.’

“So, the Romney campaign just got a little bit easier for him today, because they can run against the whole thing. Boehner has already said they are going to have a vote to repeal it in the house July 9, which is going to be more political theatre.”

In the end, he said it was good for both sides. It was a win for President Barack Obama, he said. But he noted that it will be an opportunity for Romney to run with.

Watch the clip below:



