The Same Night As His Big '47 per cent' Scoop, MSNBC's Ed Schultz Announced His Show Was Moving To Weekends

On the same night MSNBC’s Ed Schultz scored a big scoop by interviewing the bartender who filmed Mitt Romney’s “47 per cent” comments, he announced that his show would be moving to a new weekend slot.



Schultz said tonight that beginning in April, “The Ed Show” would move from its normal 8 p.m. ET weekday time slot to air on Saturdays and Sundays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

Schultz said that he volunteered for the move.

“I want you to know that I raised my hand for this assignment for a number of personal reasons,” Schultz said on the air. He said the new time slot would give him an opportunity to “focus” on a select amount of “stories I care about that are important to American families and American workers.”

An MSNBC spokesperson said in an email that the network would announce Schultz’s weekday replacement Thursday morning. Back in November, the New York Times’ Brian Stelter reported that the network was considering replacing Schultz’s weekday slot with Washington Post columnist Ezra Klein, who frequently guest hosts “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

