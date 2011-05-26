MSNBC Has Suspended Ed Schultz For 'Unacceptable' Remarks About Laura Ingraham

MSNBC has suspended Ed Schultz for one week without pay for remarks he made about Laura Ingraham on his radio show yesterday.



During his show Schultz referred to Ingraham as a “right-wing slut” and a “talk slut.” And believe it or not it actually sounds worse when you listen to it.

Here is MSNBC’s statement:

MSNBC management met with Ed Schultz this afternoon and accepted his offer to take one week of unpaid leave for the remarks he made yesterday on his radio program. Ed will address these remarks on his show tonight, and immediately following begin his leave. Remarks of this nature are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

