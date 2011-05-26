MSNBC's Ed Schultz Calls Laura Ingraham A 'Slut'...Twice

On his radio show yesterday MSNBC host Ed Schulz called Laura Ingraham a ‘right-wing slut’ and then a ‘talk slut.’



His reasoning (not that it matters): Ingraham was on Fox the other day criticising Obama for drinking beer in Ireland while Joplin, Mo. was picking up the pieces following the devastating tornado there earlier this week.

And while it’s very tempting to brush this off as just another idiotic moment in cable news (among so many), one listen to the recording below clears up that conclusion pretty quickly.

Schultz’s tone is so nasty as to be disturbing. Truly. This is not a slip of the tongue. And while Schultz was not on MSNBC when he said it, one hopes they will take go to some lengths to respond and distance themselves from him.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

[h/t The Blaze]

