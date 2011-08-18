MSNBC's Ed Schultz Apologizes For Airing Edited Video That Made Rick Perry Sound Racist

This is the sort of crap that ends up simply diminishing actual legitimate charges of racism (of which, sadly, there still plenty).



On his show Monday night Ed Schultz (naturally) aired an edited clip of Rick Perry telling a crowd that there was a black cloud hanging over the nation.

Schultz cut out immediately after Perry’s remark and concluded for the audience that the black cloud Perry was referring to was Obama and hence was being racist.

If you saw that clip and thought it was fishy your instincts were correct! A full viewing of the clip revealed that the black cloud Perry was referring to was the economy,

On his show last night Schultz made a weak apology.

“We did not present the full context of those statements, and we should’ve. No doubt about it, it was a mistake, and we regret the error. On this particular statement, we should not have included it on our coverage of his overheated rhetoric. That’s our mistake. The full context of all of these other statements should who he is and really what he stands for.”

Yeah.



