Former Pennsylvania Governor Praises Rick Santorum As "A Great Pork Senator"

Rick Santorum has managed to win the heart of one Democrat — former Governor of Pennsylvania Ed Rendell.



Rendell was all praise for Santorum this morning while appearing on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“As governor, when I called Rick Santorum and I said we need this, he got it,” Rendell said. “He was a great pork Senator.”

Mitt Romney attacked Santorum on this earmark spending during the last GOP debate in February.



