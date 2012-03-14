Former Pennsylvania Governor Praises Rick Santorum As "A Great Pork Senator"

Richa Naik

Rick Santorum has managed to win the heart of one Democrat — former Governor of Pennsylvania Ed Rendell.

Rendell was all praise for Santorum this morning while appearing on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. 

“As governor, when I called Rick Santorum and I said we need this, he got it,” Rendell said. “He was a great pork Senator.”

Mitt Romney attacked Santorum on this earmark spending during the last GOP debate in February. 

 

