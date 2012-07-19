Even The Former Governor Of Pennsylvania Thinks The Joe Paterno Statue Should Come Down

Ed Rendell, who was in governor of Pennsylvania from 2003 to 2011, gave perhaps the most level-headed opinion about what should be done with the iconic statue of Joe Paterno that still stands outside Beaver Stadium at Penn State.



Rendell, who admits grew to be friends with Paterno over the years, told radio station 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia he thinks the statue will only serve as a permanent reminder of the horrendous scandal.

“Clearly, even if you care about Joe, you don’t want that there as a reminder every time there’s a football game and 100,000 people walk by it and the network’s there. It’s just a distraction to the program. I love Joe and I don’t think it should stay.”

Rendell also said he does not think it would be fair to current players and coaches if the NCAA imposed the death penalty, and instead suggested that the university donate all revenue generated by the football program this season to charity.

