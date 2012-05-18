One Of The Best Safeties In The NFL Says He Might Retire Due To Long Term Health Concerns

Photo: AP Images

Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl safety Ed Reed hinted at possible retirement during a radio interview earlier today, according to SiriusXM NFL Radio host Adam Schein.Reed told Schein he isn’t 100 per cent committed to playing football this season and is more concerned about his health and long term future than anything else.



Asked if the Ravens are aware of his stance, Reed replied:

“I’m sure they will after this interview.”

Reed’s interceptions may have gone down last season, but he still played at an elite level.

These statements continue the off season trend of players voicing concerns over their long-term health.

Of course, come training camp and pay day time, there’s a good chance Reed will decide that whatever percentage his commitment is at it will still be enough to keep playing.

