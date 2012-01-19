Even Joe Flacco's Teammates Don't Think He's All That Good

Photo: AP

The football world is slowly coming to the realisation that Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is Baltimore’s primary weakness.Even Ravens safety Ed Reed had an unflattering take on Flacco’s performance last week against Houston, saying he was “rattled.”



Here’s what he told Sirius NFL Radio (via Shutdown Corner):

“I think Joe was kind of rattled a little bit by (Houston’s) defence. … It just didn’t look like he had a hold on the offence. I don’t know how much of [that was] the play calling … but it just didn’t look like he had a hold on the offence, you know, of times past … It was just kind of like they [were] telling him [what] to do — throw the ball or get it here, you know, get it to certain guys.”

If you’re an optimist, you could argue that Reed is comfortable criticising Flacco because he holds him to a high standard, and ultimately believes he can be a great QB.

But if you’re anyone else, this looks one of the Ravens’ leaders is losing a bit of confidence in his QB before the biggest game of the year.

Flacco was 14/27 for 176 yards and 2 TDs last week. He’ll have to be way better than that if he’s going to be the Pats in Foxborough.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.