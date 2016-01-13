We spoke to a girl who got a tattoo of Ed Miliband on her leg -- her parents aren't speaking to her

Hannah Stock The Ed Miliband tattoo.

Hannah Stock just got a tattoo of former Labour Party leader Ed Miliband on her thigh. We caught up with the 18-year-old City University student to find out why she did it.

So, you got a tattoo of Ed Miliband. Why?

I like the guy a lot, think he’s a decent bloke and a bit of a personal hero.

I see. Would you consider yourself to be a Milifan?

Definitely.

Have you seen the guy who got a Jeremy Corbyn tattoo?

I have. He’s actually got into contact with me on Facebook, seems like a cool guy.

I have to ask. Which tattoo is better?

I do think mine, personally. Better subject matter, awesome artistry. But his is also quite good. Both better than the Farage one.

Hannah Scope Milifan Hannah Stock

Why do you have 2010 — 2015 tattooed under Ed. Surely his glory days are still ahead?

I quite liked the idea of the dates as a kind of play on what people do when someone has died, but that sounds quite morbid. His glory days may be ahead but these were the struggling years he kept going through, which is what I admire him for most.

How have your family and friends taken to tattoo Ed? All positive I hope.

Friends not too bad, they think it’s quite funny. Mum and dad are pretty much refusing to speak to me, my sister says I’ve brought shame on the family.

Hannah Stock Hannah with Ed Miliband

That’s terrible. What’s the worst comment you’ve had so far and what do you have to say to the Ed haters?

Someone commented on the Telegraph article saying that at least the tattoo was more attractive than my face, and that that was ‘saying something.’ I feel sorry for Ed haters because they don’t know what a massive babe they’re missing out on.

Thanks Hannah.

NOW WATCH: These are the biggest risks facing the world in 2016



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.