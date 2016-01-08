We spoke to a guy who made awkward eye-contact with Ed Miliband on the Tube

Londoner Rob Crego was travelling home on the Tube last night when something amazing happened; former Labour leader Ed Miliband got into his carriage. We caught up with Rob to find out what it was like.

Hi Rob, so you were on the tube with Ed Miliband yesterday?

Yes, I was on the Northern Line going to High Barnet, Ed got on at Leicester Square and got off at Kentish Town.

Exciting stuff. So did he just sit opposite you?

No, he got on at the other end of the carriage. I looked up, saw it was him and moved to the seat opposite.

He looks pretty intense in the photo. How did it feel making eye contact?

It was less of a stare and more of a glance. The photo just makes it look that way.

Did you talk to him?

No, we sat in silence.

Did he look like the type of guy who has two kitchens?

He looked like a normal guy in a suit.

Finally, would you rather sit opposite Ed on the tube, or Jeremy Corbyn?

Oh, Ed, Ed, Ed. Ed for sure.

Thanks Rob.

