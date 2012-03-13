The British Opposition Leader Said He Was Too Sick To Give A Speech, But Was Then Spotted At A Soccer Match

Photo: Getty / Dan Kitwood

Another one to add to Labour leader Ed Miliband’s sensational run of gaffes here.The UK opposition leader had been due to give a speech in Hull, Yorkshire, on Saturday against planned reforms to the UK’s National Health Service, the Independent reports, but cancelled due to illness.



Unfortunately for Miliband, he was spotted the next day attending a football (ie soccer) game in the city between Hull City and Ipswich Town.

Doh!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.