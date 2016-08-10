Ed Miliband has officially endorsed Owen Smith for the Labour Party leadership

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband has officially endorsed Owen Smith for the party leadership.

Miliband, who resigned from the post last year after losing the general election, has appeared in a YouTube clip urging Labour members to vote for Smith in the upcoming leadership contest.

The Doncaster North MP says Smith is a leader who can “rise to the challenge” of opposing a Tory government and unite the party by reaching out to “every part” of the country.

Former shadow work and pensions secretary Smith is challenging Jeremy Corbyn for the leadership after the vast majority of Labour MPs backed a “no confidence” vote against the current leader earlier this summer.

You can watch Miliband endorse Smith in the clip below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

More to follow…

