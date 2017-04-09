Ed Miliband may have lost the 2015 election but he is killing it on Twitter

Jim Edwards
Ed MilibandRob CregoMiliband does not appreciate having his photo taken on the Tube.

LONDON — On May 6, 2015, the opinion polls said Labour leader Ed Miliband would become prime minister, succeeding the increasingly unpopular Conservative leader David Cameron. But in the election the next day, the UK’s quirky first-past-the-post system had other ideas. Despite adding 700,000 votes to Labour’s total, Miliband lost 26 seats and handed Cameron (and later Theresa May) a technical majority of 12 seats.

At the time, Miliband was criticised for being slightly weird and not “normal” enough to appeal to ordinary voters.

Since losing the election, however, a more relaxed Miliband has emerged on Twitter.

And he’s absolutely hilarious.

On Friday night, he appeared on Channel 4’s The Last Leg and slayed the audience with a crack about the almost certainly mythical story that Cameron had sex with a pig’s head when he was a student at university. Shown footage of Cameron awkwardly eating a hot dog with a knife and fork, Miliband said “I think he’s saying: ‘Tastes better than it feels.'”

But Miliband performs best on Twitter, as these occasionally devastating tweets show.

MilibandTwitter

Everyone enjoys an anti-Piers Morgan tweet:

MilibandTwitter

Self-deprecating …

He got the attention of James Blunt:

MilibandTwitter

On the day George Osborne became editor of the Evening Standard:

He is particularly good on American politics.

We wouldn’t have seen this if he was prime minister.

MilibandTwitter

He nailed Philip Hammond when the chancellor proposed raising National Insurance contributions for the self-employed.

MilibandTwitter

And then nailed the government again when Hammond did a U-turn and cancelled the idea.

You can follow him here.

More from Business Insider UK:

NOW WATCH: People on Twitter are mocking Trump for pretending to drive a big rig truck

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.