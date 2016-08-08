Hilarious footage has emerged of Ed Miliband talking about his favourite type of fish

The craze of filming former Labour leader Ed Miliband in really strange situations has returned.

This time, footage has emerged on Twitter of Miliband revealing he “quite likes a salmon” in conversation with Labour supporter.

Twitter user Ross Orchard, who describes himself as a Labour activist in his bio, asks Miliband to reveal his favourite type of fish.

The Doncaster North MP is clearly flummoxed and responds with “oh my goodness” before asking Ross for his favourite.

In the end, the pair, who are both supporting Owen Smith in the upcoming leadership contest, agree on salmon.

Watch this exchange in the clip below.

Miliband’s young supporters have a habit of filming him going about his day-to-day life. In March, footage of Miliband saying “I’m saying ‘Hi'” in response to an adoring fan’s question of “What you saying, Ed?” went viral.

In the run-up to the 2015 general election, Miliband’s popularity with younger voters manifested in the form of an online movement known as “Milifandom” — started by student and Labour activistAbby Tomlinson.

Speaking to The Guardian last year, Tomlinson said: “It annoyed us that the media presentation of him was a deliberate distortion. And it was just a way of making politics more fun.”

This new footage of Miliband emerged in the same week that Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron was caught on camera saying that he had caught some crabs at the weekend. Farron has clearly been enjoying himself while parliament is in recess.

Here’s the footage of Farron talking about crabs.

