Something Funny Is Happening In UK Politics At The Moment

During recent months, Ed Miliband — the leader of the UK’s opposition Labour party — has been completely destroyed by the press.A lot of the time he deserved it — this clip of him mindlessly repeating a soundbite in a television interview was one of the most incredibly charisma-less moments of any modern political leader on the globe.



Other times he was mocked for things outside of his control — a ridiculous amount of attention focused on his attractiveness, or apparent lack there of, for example.

But most of the time,everyone laughed at him because it was fun. The leader of the UK’s opposition party had become a buffoonish man who could do nothing right in the UK’s eyes, giving everyone a good laugh by making silly typos on Twitter and even being pictured with his head in his hands on Google street view.

But could Miliband have the last laugh?

For the last week or two, opinion polls have given Miliband’s Labour party around 42% in voter intention polls — a 10% lead on David Cameron’s Conservative Party.

(By the way, Nick Clegg’s Liberal Democrat’s have languished around 10% total, a huge drop from 2010’s election where they got 23% of the vote.)

On the surface, it appears that Miliband may be winning over the hearts and minds of the UK voters which in turn is being reflected in the press, with the Daily Mail describing him as “finding his mojo”.

Of course, it’s not all good news for Miliband. He’s still facing pressure from certain factions of his party, as the stunning loss in Bradford West last week shows. Besides, the elections are still 3 years away (though they could be called earlier).

But David Cameron and the Conservatives have been battered in recent weeks, with austerity budgets and scandals such as “Horsegate” and “Pastygate” catching the public imagination and giving the right-wing party the stigma of an immoral, out of touch elite.

YouGov polling from last week suggests that’s Cameron’s personal ratings have dropped to 30% — still 11 points ahead of Miliband, but a substantial drop.

Of course, there may be a more chilling figure for the UK political elite —46 per cent say that they don’t know who would make the best UK leader, the biggest result since May 2010, which seems to suggest to us they don’t like any of them.

