Ed McMahon To Keep His House?

We know we’ve heard things like this before, but we hope that this report is true. It seems like one of the country’s most famous foreclosure victims may finally have a home for the holidays. His home; the same one he was originally trying to sell.
TMZ: Fear not little children, Ed McMahon won’t be homeless on Christmas.
TMZ has learned Foreclosure Trackers, an Orange County company, has negotiated a new mortgage loan for Ed that will allow him to be able to make the mortgage payments — and not get kicked to the curb.
