Ed McMahon Still Waiting For Donald Trump's Check

rumours have been floating around for months that Donald Trump was going to save Ed McMahon’s house from foreclosure, but he has yet to buy McMahon’s mansion. So what gives, Donald?



Page Six: In August, Trump announced he’d save the five-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion from foreclosure by buying it and leasing it to McMahon. But asked the other day about Trump’s help, Johnny Carson’s former sidekick told Fox Business Channel, “That’s kinda murky . . . Everything that seems like it’s wonderful becomes unclear.” He added: “That has not resolved itself yet.”

Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, insisted the wheels of financial salvation are turning, albeit slowly. “This is a process that does not lend itself to moving quickly, especially in light of the economic climate,” he told us. “Whether or not it gets resolved is not up to Donald Trump as it is up to Countrywide Mortgage, as they are the holder of the paper.” Keep your chin up, Ed!

We saw McMahon on Fox Business on Monday, and he seems pretty depressed by his whole mortgage mess (video below).



Perhaps a look at the embarrassing lengths to which McMahon has been forced to go to raise money will spur The Donald into action:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.