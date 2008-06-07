Ed McMahon's House Threatened By Foreclosure

AP:



The former sidekick to Johnny Carson on the “Tonight” show is in danger of losing his multimillion-dollar Beverly Hills home to foreclosure. Documents show that McMahon is nearly $644,000 behind in payments on a $4.8 million mortgage loan he got in 2005. Countrywide Home Loans Inc. filed the notice of default on Feb. 28, with the amount owed to “increase until your account becomes current,” according to documents obtained by Celebtv.com.

As of Wednesday afternoon, McMahon’s Mediterranean-styled house was still in the process of foreclosure; the bank hasn’t taken it over yet and no trustee sale date has been set. McMahon and his wife, Pamela, are having “very fruitful discussions” with the lender to resolve the problem, spokesman Howard Bragman said Wednesday.

Continue reading on news.yahoo.com>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.