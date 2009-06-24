Ed McMahon Is Dead

Ed McMahon was an American original. For 30 years he served as Johnny Carson’s sidekick, demonstrating that you can be successful without ever being number one. That’s an important lesson to keep in mind in an age of ambition and resentment.

He became a master pitchman for a variety of products, most notably the Publisher’s Clearinghouse sweepstakes.

He died this morning at age 86. Here’s The LA Times touching obituary. His charm and humour should not be quickly forgotten.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.