Ed McMahon Finally (We Hope!) Selling His House—But Not To Trump

This is getting ridiculous! Every few days there’s a new report about someone saving Ed McMahon from foreclosure, and then it turns out not to be true! But we think this one’s legit, since it’s coming from McMahon’s rep.



Ed McMahon has finally sold his Beverly Hills money pit, but not to Trump.

Is it that writer from Entourage?

AP: Ed McMahon has agreed to a deal with a private buyer for his hilltop home, said Howard Bragman, the former “Tonight” show sidekick’s spokesman.

Bragman declined to name the buyer or the selling price. But he said it isn’t real estate mogul Donald Trump, who recently offered to buy McMahon’s home and act as a landlord.

“For Mr. Trump, this acquisition was not business-related, but, as he has stated, was meant to help out an American icon,” said Michael Cohen, special counsel to Trump. “If another buyer should emerge who will create the benefit Mr. Trump sought for Ed McMahon, then he is clearly pleased.”

Bragman said McMahon and his wife, Pamela, will move out of the home when the sale is complete.

The couple’s property is located in a hilltop gated community that is also home to Britney Spears.

Note that last sentence: When word first leaked of Ed’s financial woes, it was the proximity to the Britney circus that was blamed for him not being able to unload his house. (See: “Housing Crisis Gets Serious: Ed McMahon Losing House…And Blaming Britney Spears“)

