Press Sec Jay Carney Accuses FOX's Ed Henry Of Repeating GOP Talking Points (VIDEO)

Ed Henry rang in his first day in the White House press briefing room as Fox News Channel’s new White House Correspondent with a bang.



Things got a little heated during between Henry and Press Secretary Jay Carney following Henry’s first question: “What was the point of giving a prime-time address to the nation without ‘an Obama Plan’?”

Carney immediately fired back, calling the nature of the question a “Republican talking point,” which Henry said was unfair and which was undeniably a cheap shot, aimed at Henry’s employer and not his record as a reporter.

Carney went on to say that Obama has, despite arguments to the contrary, already explained his plan in great detail, addressing the room:

“If you guys haven’t talked about it on air, or put it in your newspapers, or online, then you should. Because the detail is there.”

After emphasising the risk of failing to meet Obama’s debt deadline, Henry countered by pointing to the state of the markets.

Carney clearly had enough: “I want to move on, but you should go on the air and tell your viewers there’s nothing to worry about. That’s one approach.”

Indeed. Certainly that was everyone else’s takeaway from Obama’s national address where he pleaded with the nation to call their congressmen.

Watch the exchange below.

