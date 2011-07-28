IT'S WAR: White House Goes After FOX's New Correspondent For 2nd Day In A Row

Another testy exchange between Press Secretary Jay Carney and Fox’s new White House correspondent Ed Henry.



During today’s briefing Henry, who moved to Fox from CNN earlier this month, again asked when Obama was going to file his debt plan with the CBO as both Boehner and Reid have done.

Of course, there’s no reason Obama would be filing a budget plan with the CBO…he’s the president, he submits a budget request through the OMB (which he did) and specific resolution proposals come back to him from Congress through the CBO. So Carney’s frustration wasn’t entirely unwarranted.

However, after some back and forth, Henry went on to repeat Chuck Todd’s suggestion that Obama could get a Senator to file his plan for him. This appeared to be the breaking point for Carney.

“Look I know you’re creating a thing here for Fox.”

Really? Really? This is day 2 for Henry. That the White House thinks it’s already OK to attribute his totally normal badgering to the network he works for, for the second day in row, says a great deal more about how the White House views Fox than vice versa.

For his part an irritated, amidst groans and gasps from the briefing room, Henry responded “that’s not what I’m doing, and you know better than that.” You would think.



