White House Correspondent Ed Henry Latest CNN Reporter To Jump To FOX News

Ed Henry, CNN’s chief White House correspondent, is decamping to Fox News where he will take over as FNC’s White House correspondent.



Henry is replacing Wendell Goler and Mike Emanuel (who, themselves, replaced Major Garrett when he left the post a year ago to cover the Congressional beat for National Journal). TVNewser first reported the news.

In his lengthy (and loving!) memo to staff Henry makes no mention of why he is choosing to take up the same position at the competing network, but one assumes the shift was motivated by money and likely the promise of a higher profile (it goes without saying FOX’s ratings generally leave the other cablers in the dust).

Henry is the second high profile journalist at CNN to leave for FOX this year. In January American Morning anchor John Roberts went to FOX as a national correspondent.

Interesting side note: After Helen Thomas‘ abrupt departure from the White House beat last year left her front row seat open Henry voted for it to be given to Fox News (CNN already has a front row seat).

CNN will be naming a new White House correspondent in the next few days, according to Michael Calderone.

