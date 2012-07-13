Ed Helms Cast As Lead In 'Vacation' Reboot

Despite denying rumours in March, “Hangover” star Ed Helms is in talks to star in the “National Lampoon’s Vacation” reboot.”The Office” actor will play Rusty Griswold, son of Chevy Chase‘s character who was played by Anthony Michael Hall in the 1983 original. All grown up now, he will take his own family on vacation.



The original “Vacation” series consisted of four films spanning 15 years, the last of which, “Vegas Vacation” opened in 1997 (we’re not counting the Randy Quaid TV movie, “Christmas Vacation 2: Cousin Eddie’s Island Adventure” and that 2010 Super Bowl ad).

The film will be directed by John Francis Daley (yes, that guy) and Jonathan Goldstein, the screenwriters behind last summer’s breakout hit, “Horrible Bosses. Helms has a busy schedule coming up, as he is currently filming the comedy “They Came Together” before shooting “The Hangover Part III” in September. The “Vacation” project will shoot after Helms finishes up the next season of “The Office” in the spring.

Although starred in the previously mentioned “Hangover” films and some well-received indies including “Cedar Rapids” and “Jeff Who Lives At Home,” this is the first major studio film where he is the marquee name, though the “Vacation” brand may arguably be the larger draw.

