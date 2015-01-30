Actor Ed Burns Is Obsessed With Taking Pictures Of His Model Wife Christy Turlington

In 2000, 32-year-old actor Ed Burns met 31-year-old supermodel Christy Turlington at a party in the Hamptons. By the end of the year, the twosome were engaged.

After a brief split in 2002, the couple reunited and tied the knot in 2003 when Turlington was 25 weeks pregnant with the couple’s first daughter, Grace. In 2006, they welcomed son Finn.

Since the nuptials, the pair have been pretty obsessed with each other.

Well, mainly Burns with Turlington, but can you blame the guy? Not only is Turlington a top model who can command seven figures from a single client, but she’s smart, too. Turlington graduated cum laude from NYU in 1999 after studying Comparative Religion and Eastern Philosophy. Today, she heads Every Mother Counts, which provides health education, medicine, and emergency care in poor countries.

Burns, no slouch himself, knows he’s a lucky guy, and the actor/director’s admiration for his wife can be traced back in 12 year of photos that we gladly pored over.

In April 2003, on the verge of their impending June wedding, Burns snapped photos of his fiancé on the red carpet during the “Confidence” premiere in Los Angeles. But don’t worry, he made sure to wear the camera strap in case of getting bumped by any fans or paparazzi!

At the movie’s after party, Burns showed off his results to Turlington:

Fast forward to 2007 and Burns has traded in his camera for a Blackberry. Here he is, once again, presumably showing off his latest pics.

By 2009, Turlington knows the drill. She clearly sees her husband reach for his phone in his pocket and tells him to “Keep it moving, buddy!”

During this 2010 photo-op, it’s obviously paining Burns that he isn’t the one taking the photo of his beautiful wife.

2010 seemed to be an especially smitten year for Burns.

In 2011, Burns was back in control, selfie-ing the day away at the US Open.

Turlington didn’t seem to mind.

In April 2014, Burns had no shame in pulling out his iPhone and giving the paparazzi a run for their money on the red carpet at the Time 100 party. An ambassador for maternal health, Turlington was named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People.

May 2014: Burns stretching his selfie arm at the Met Ball.

Even in Turlington’s Instagram photos, there is plenty of Burns’ selfie arm.

Here’s how tha above Met Ball selfie turned out with a little filtering:

But wait, there’s more!

Last May, the genetically blessed couple, ages 46 and 47, were the subject of Calvin Klein’s campaign for the brand’s Eternity fragrance.

Ed and Christy are cute and all, but here’s the kicker…

Chirsty’s sister, Kelly, is married to Ed’s brother, Brian! The two have a son together born in 2008.

And they all lived happily ever after.

