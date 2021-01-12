Hat weaving has kept one Ecuadorian village in business for 150 years, but the tradition is now at risk of dying out

- Authentic panama hats have been handwoven in Ecuador for centuries.
- In the small village of Puzhio, the number of hat weavers has dropped from 124 to just 25 in the past 15 years.
- Many have left the country in search of more lucrative work. Those who remain have little faith that future generations will carry on the tradition.
- View more episodes of Business Insider Today on Facebook.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.