Ecuador just caught one of Peru's top drug dealers after noticing his name tattooed on his foot

Ecuadorian authorities extradited accused Peruvian drug trafficker Gerald Oropeza after spotting him walking on a boardwalk in the coastal city of Salinas, Ecauador and reading his name tattooed on his right heel, La Republica reports.

Also known as “Tony Montana” after Al Pacino’s flashy mob character in the movie Scarface, Oropeza reportedly lived in a 3,000 square-meter mansion, owned several luxury cars, and survived a car bombing.

Oropeza, who has been on the run for the last five months, is suspected of exporting cocaine to Italy in collaboration with Italian criminal organisation “Ndrangheta,” Reuters reports.

Oropeza’s native Peru has recently usurped Colombia to become the cocaine producing capital of the world, according to reports from both the US and the UN.

