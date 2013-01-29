New York Ecstasy Dealer Says He Earns $4 Million A Year

Photo: Courtesy of AirPano
Big time drug dealers risk life in prison and the inability to look themselves in the mirror, but they can get rich too.NYPost’s Madeleine Scinto talks with a runner and a distributor working around New York University for some intel on the ecstasy trade. Here’s how it breaks down, according to the Post:
It starts with the makers in Vancouver, who sell ecstasy powder for $5,000 a pound.
The drugs are carried accross the Canadian border by the connect, Nick, who sells it in America for up to $15,000 a pound, locking in a monthly profit of up to $200,000.
Next drugs are bought by the middle man, Chad, who runs distribution in the tri-state area. He sells powder for $1,400 an ounce, for a monthly profit of up to $350,000—annual profit of more than $4 million.
“I’m making a killing,” Chad tells Scinto.
Finally the drugs go to runners like a young woman named Ragan, who sells for up to $100 a gram. She earns up to $41,000 in a month.
