ECRI's Recession Call Weakens For The 10th Straight Time, But We Are Now In 'Yo-Yo' Years

The Weekly Leading Index (WLI) growth indicator of the Economic Cycle Research Institute (ECRI) came in at -0.4 in today’s public release of the data through March 16th. This is the tenth consecutive week of improvement (less negative) data for the Growth Index and the highest level (i.e., least negative) since August 12th of last year. The underlying WLI also improved, increasing from an adjusted 125.0 to 125.7 (see the fourth chart below).



The “Yo-Yo Years”

The big news this week is the ECRI public commentary posted yesterday (March 22) with the intriguing title The Yo-Yo Years. The commentary is a version of Lakshman Achuthan’s presentation at the Bloomberg Sovereign Debt Conference in Frankfurt, Germany. The commentary is a must-read for anyone following the ECRI data.

Essentially Achuthan argues that we are entering an era of more frequent recessions as a result of two things: 1) declining economic trend growth and 2) increased cyclical volatility following the end of the Great Moderation (circa mid-1980s to 2007). The “we” in the sentence above is not only the US but also much of the developed world, especially Europe. Moreover, the idea of global “decoupling” is largely a myth because of the export dependence of most economies.

Particularly interesting is Achuthan’s discussion of the Bullwhip Effect, “where small fluctuations in consumer demand growth get amplified up the supply chain into big swings in demand as we move away from the consumer.” Achuthan goes on to explain the mechanics of amplification of the Bullwhip effect on more frequent recessions in developed countries to the countries that supply intermediate and crude goods.

Year-over-Year Growth in the WLI

Triggered by ECRI’s recent commentary Why Our Recession Call Stands, I’m now focusing initially on the year-over-year growth of the WLI rather than ECRI’s previously favoured, and rather arcane, method of calculating the WLI growth series from the underlying WLI (see the endnote below). Specifically the chart immediately below is the year-over-year change in the 4-week moving average of the WLI.