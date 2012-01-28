ECRI's Recession Call Gets Even Weaker

The Weekly Leading Index (WLI) growth indicator of the Economic Cycle Research Institute (ECRI) posted -6.5 in its latest reading, data through January 20. The latest public data point is a reduced contraction from last week’s -7.6 (a slight downward revision from -7.5). This is the highest level (i.e., least negative) since early September. However, the underlying WLI declined fractionally from an adjusted 123.3 to 122.8 (see the third chart below).



Early last December Lakshman Achuthan, the Co-founder of ECRI, spoke with Tom Keene on Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance Midday. You can watch the video on the ECRI website here, with bold heading Recession Update. The eight-minute video is well worth watching in its entirely. I’ve retained this link in my commentary since my December 9th weekly update because ECRI continues to feature it as the lead on its website, which I take as an affirmation of their recession call.

Obviously, ECRI’s recession call remains quite controversial in financial circles. The perma-bears are generally supportive of the forecast, while the predominantly bullish mainstream financial view ranges from highly sceptical to dismissive.

For a fascinating analysis of the ECRI WLI, see these fascinating articles by Dwaine van Vuuren, CEO of PowerStocks Investment Research:

US Recession – An Opposing View (January 3)

Using the ECRI WLI to Flag Recessions (January 10)

Further Improving the Use of the ECRI WLI (January 17, with coauthored with Georg Vrba)

Last week Dwaine sent me the chart below, which should be studied in the context of his January 17 article: