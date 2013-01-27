Why ECRI's Weekly Recession Indicator Has Little Credibility

The Weekly Leading Index (WLI) of the Economic Cycle Research Institute (ECRI) rose in the latest public data. It is now at 130.6 versus the previous week’s 130.4. See the WLI chart in the Appendix below. Likewise the WLI annualized growth indicator (WLIg) rose, now at 7.2, up from last week’s 6.1. WLIg has been in expansion territory since August 10th, and it is at its highest level since April of 2011.



ECRI posts its proprietary indicators on one-week delayed basis to the general public, but ECRI’s Lakshman Achuthan has switched focus to his company’s version of the Big Four Economic Indicators I’ve been tracking for the past several months. See, for example, this November 29th Bloomberg video that ECRI continues to feature on their website. Achuthan pinpoints July as the business cycle peak, thus putting us in the seventh month of a recession.

Here is a chart that illustrates why ECRI’s weekly indicators have little credibility — The smoothed year-over-year per cent change since 2000 of their proprietary weekly leading index. I’ve highlighted the 2011 date of ECRI’s recession call and the July business cycle peak, which the company claims was the start of a recession.

Click for a larger image

First a flashback for those of us who have followed ECRI’s media appearances: we know that the company adamantly denied that the sharp decline of their indicators in 2010 marked the beginning of a recession. But in 2011, when their proprietary indicators were at levels higher than 2010, they made their recession call with stunning confidence bordering on arrogance:

Early last week [September 21, 2011], ECRI notified clients that the U.S. economy is indeed tipping into a new recession. And there’s nothing that policy makers can do to head it off….

Here’s what ECRI’s recession call really says: if you think this is a bad economy, you haven’t seen anything yet. And that has profound implications for both Main Street and Wall Street. (source) For a few months, ECRI’s indicators cooperated with their forecast, but that has not been the case in the second half of 2012 — hence, I surmise, their switch to the traditional Big Four recession indicators. ECRI’s December 7th article, The Tell-Tale Chart, makes clear their public focus on the Big Four.

The Big Four

The Big Four Indicators that I track includes real retail sales based on the same formula as the Federal Reserve economists (see this PDF file for details). By this metric, sales continued to increase until October, the data for which was significantly impacted by Hurricane Sandy, but then bounced back in November and December.

In contrast, ECRI uses Manufacturing and Trade Sales data, which is updated monthly along with the BEA’s Personal Consumption and Expenditures release. However, the numbers lag by one month from the other PCE data. The series is available on the BEA website. See Section 0 – Real Inventories and Sales and look for Table 2BU.

Here is a side-by-side comparison of the two measures of sales showing the per cent off the all-time high.

Here is a closer look at the pair since 2010. I’ve used markers to clarify the monthly changes. Note that the latest Manufacturing data is through October. We won’t have the November numbers until the last day of January.

My Personal View…

Essentially it’s unchanged from last week. The Fiscal Cliff is behind us and the Debt Ceiling showdown has been pushed out. The Big Four Economic Indicators continue to show expansion with the exception of the lagging Real Manufacturing and Trade Sales report. The next big indicator to watch (aside from Real Mfg & Trade) is December’s Real Personal Incomes Less Transfer Payments, out January 31. We saw a sharp increase in the income metric for November, and I think we may see another jump for December. The reason I say this is the expectation that a statistically significant amount of January income was no doubt moved to December to avoid expected tax increases. The November increase was also probably a result of tax planning. If so, then the January Real Personal Income (published at the end of February) will drop. For an illustration of the impact of this year-end tax planning strategy in the past, see this YoY Personal Income chart and note the two pairs of tax-planning callouts in the 1990s.

Here is a snapshot of the version of the Big Four Economic Indicators with Real Manufacturing and Trade Sales.

ECRI can take some temporary solace in their use of the lagging Manufacturing and Trade Sales, which won’t include November data until the January 31st. But the December strength exhibited by Personal Incomes and Industrial Production and the (steady albeit slow) growth in Nonfarm Employment certainly do not support their recession call.

See also, the Conference Board’s Leading Economic Index, out yesterday with data through December, which has now been updated with its annual revisions. The adjacent thumbnail illustrates the LEI before and after revisions. Note that ECRI puts the cycle peak and recession start in July. The Conference Board’s LEI indeed shows a decline in August, but the trend has been upward through the end of the year — not what we expect to see during the first six months of recession.

The Usual Caveat: The recent economic data are subject to revision, so we must view these numbers accordingly. Nevertheless, I continue to think that an ECRI retraction of their recession call is long overdue.

Appendix: A Closer Look at the ECRI Index

Despite the apparent increasing irrelevance of the ECRI indicators, let’s check them out. The first chart below shows the history of the Weekly Leading Index and highlights its current level.