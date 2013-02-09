We're Still Waiting For ECRI's Lakshman Achuthan To Retract His Recession Call

The Weekly Leading Index (WLI) of the Economic Cycle Research Institute (ECRI) rose in the latest public data. It is now at 130.2 versus the previous week’s downwardly revised 129.6 (from 129.7). See the WLI chart in the Appendix below. The WLI annualized growth indicator (WLIg) rose, now at 8.9, up from last week’s 8.2 (a downward revision from 8.3). WLIg has been in expansion territory since August 10th of last year, and it is at its highest level since mid-May of 2010.



ECRI posts its proprietary indicators on one-week delayed basis to the general public, but ECRI’s Lakshman Achuthan has switched focus to his company’s version of the Big Four Economic Indicators I’ve been tracking for the past several months. See, for example, this November 29th Bloomberg video that ECRI continues to feature on its website — 10 weeks later. Achuthan pinpoints July as the business cycle peak, thus putting us in the eighth month of a recession.

Here is a chart that severely undermines the ECRI recession call — the smoothed year-over-year per cent change since 2000 of their proprietary weekly leading index. I’ve highlighted the 2011 date of ECRI’s recession call and the hypothetical July business cycle peak, which the company claims was the start of a recession.

Click for a larger image

First a flashback for those of us who have followed ECRI’s media appearances: we know that the company adamantly denied that the sharp decline of their indicators in 2010 marked the beginning of a recession. But in 2011, when their proprietary indicators were at levels higher than 2010, they made their recession call with stunning confidence bordering on arrogance:

Early last week [September 21, 2011], ECRI notified clients that the U.S. economy is indeed tipping into a new recession. And there’s nothing that policy makers can do to head it off….

Here’s what ECRI’s recession call really says: if you think this is a bad economy, you haven’t seen anything yet. And that has profound implications for both Main Street and Wall Street. (source) For a few months, ECRI’s indicators cooperated with their forecast, but that has not been the case since the second half of 2012 — hence, I surmise, their switch to the traditional Big Four recession indicators. ECRI’s December 7th article, The Tell-Tale Chart, makes clear their public focus on the Big Four.

The Big Four

The Big Four Indicators that I track continue to show a slowly recovering US economy. However, the dramatic increase in Real Income Less Transfer Payments over the past two months (the red line in the chart below) has given a overly positive skew that will be reversed when the January numbers are released on March 1st. Those increases were the result of widespread shifting of early 2013 income into 2012 as a pre-Fiscal Cliff tax strategy. For an illustration of the impact of this year-end tax planning strategy in the past, see this YoY Personal Income chart and note the two pairs of tax-planning callouts in the 1990s.

My Personal View…

The Fiscal Cliff is behind us and the Debt Ceiling showdown has been pushed out. The Big Four Economic Indicators continue to show expansion, now including the lagging Real Manufacturing and Trade Sales report. Here is a snapshot of ECRI’s version of the Big Four Economic Indicators.

However, despite my rejection of ECRI’s recession call, I don’t think the US economy free from recession risk. However wrong ECRI might have been, significant risks remain. The greatest endogenous threat to the US economy is the impact of the expired 2% FICA tax holiday, the decline in early 2013 personal income as a result of 2012 year-end maneuvers and the looming sequestration process.

The Advance Estimate for Q4 GDP at minus 0.1 per cent bears watching. Of course, the Second and Third Estimates could adjust it higher. And this morning’s upbeat report on our Trade Balance strengthens the likelihood that the 2nd Estimate of Q4 GDP will be revised to a positive number.

The Usual Caveat: The recent economic data are subject to revision, so we must view these numbers accordingly. Nevertheless, I continue to think that an ECRI retraction of their recession call is long overdue.

Appendix: A Closer Look at the ECRI Index

Despite the apparent increasing irrelevance of the ECRI indicators, let’s check them out. The first chart below shows the history of the Weekly Leading Index and highlights its current level.