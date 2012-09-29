The Complete History Of ECRI's Controversial Recession Call

The Weekly Leading Index (WLI) of the Economic Cycle Research Institute (ECRI) rose for the eighth consecutive week, now at 126.7, up from last week’s 125.3 (revised from 124.7). See the WLI chart below. The WLI growth indicator (WLIg) now marks its sixth week in expansion territory at 3.8 (up from last week’s 2.7). It has now posted thirteen consecutive weeks of improvement and is at its highest level since June 10, 2011.



The indicators ECRI shares with the public continue to contradict the company’s repeated recession forecasts, which have, for the past few months, escalated into assertions that we are already in a recession.

Here is a chronology of selected interviews with Lakshman Achuthan, ECRI’s chief operations officer, on Bloomberg TV since its first public recession forecast on September 30th of last year:

September 30, 2011: Recession Is “Inescapable” (link)

February 24, 2012: GDP Data Signals U.S. Recession (link)

May 9, 2012: Renewed U.S. Recession Call (link)

July 10, 2012: “We’re in Recession Already” (link)

September 13, 2012: “U.S. Economy Is in a Recession” (link)

The most concise explanation of how ECRI continues to justify its recession call in light of weak but not recessionary economic data is this recent post on the company’s website: The 2012 Recession: Are We There Yet? In particular this commentary explains in more detail the July claim that key economic indicators were “rolling over”.

In the current cycle retail sales have already peaked back in March 2012 and, according to the household survey, employment has declined for the last two months, and for four of the last six months. Mind you, the household data is revised a lot less than the payroll jobs data and also tends to lead it a bit at cycle turns. (While the jobless rate, calculated from the same data, is yet to turn up in this cycle, that is mostly due to people dropping out of the labour force.)

Since July, when we highlighted the weakness in personal income growth, there have been revisions showing even weaker income growth going back a few months, followed by some apparent recovery recently. As with some of the other coincident data, this series will come under significant revision in the months (and years) ahead. Nevertheless, the weakness in income growth is showing through in retail sales data, which, as mentioned, has actually declined since March.

Are We Now Seeing Signs that a Recession is Underway?

This morning I updated my Big Four Economic Indicators with the release of the August Real Personal Income data (which excludes transfer payments like Social Security and other social benefit programs). Here is one of my Big Four charts with ECRI’s 2011 recession call annotated. And note especially the table below.

The latest Real Income data point is in line with ECRI’s grim outlook, as was the latest Industrial Production data. Similarly, retail sales have declined in two of the last five months, and this indicator remains fractionally below its interim peak in March. In fact, the average of the Big Four (the grey line in the chart above) has been flat or contracting in three of the last six months. ECRI also reminds us that the recent months for these data series are subject to revision — downward revision, in their view.

In the past I have described ECRI’s recession call as “embarrassing”, emphasising the fact that they made that call on September 21st of last year, and the Big Four indicators had shown continuous (albeit weak) improvement. The August data, however, is perhaps showing early signs of a broader economic contraction.

In time the NBER may determine, based on downward revisions to data, that a recession began at some point in mid-2012. ECRI will see that as a vindication of its call. But the question will remain: How much lead time is too much lead time?

Note: For more another perspective on the Big Four economic indicators, see the following article by Dwaine van Vuuren: The NBER Co-incident Recession Model: “Confirmation of Last Resort”.

For a less deterministic view on the US economy from another independent economic “think tank”, see this commentary on the Conference Board’s latest Leading Economic Index update.

Appendix: A Closer Look at the ECRI Index

The first chart below shows the history of the Weekly Leading Index and highlights its current level.