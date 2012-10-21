ECRI Indicators Simply Aren't Supporting The Company's Repeated Recession Forecasts

The Weekly Leading Index (WLI) of the Economic Cycle Research Institute (ECRI) declined in the numbers released today. It is now at 126.7, down from last week’s 127.6 (revised from 127.7). See the WLI chart below. However, the WLI growth indicator (WLIg) rose further in expansion territory to 6.1, up from last week’s 5.7. WLIg has now posted sixteen consecutive weeks of improvement and is at its highest level since May 20, 2011. The divergence between the WLI and its growth derivative is probably attributable to apparent anomaly in the BLS’s weekly unemployment data over the past two weeks (more here).



As I’ve noted for the past few weeks, the indicators ECRI shares with the public simply aren’t supporting the company’s repeated recession forecasts which subsequently evolved into an assertion that we are already in a recession.

Here is a chronology of selected interviews with Lakshman Achuthan, ECRI’s chief operations officer, on Bloomberg TV since its first public recession forecast on September 30th of last year. As I type this, the last item in this list below is still the headline feature at the ECRI website, including a stern-faced Achuthan:

September 30, 2011: Recession Is “Inescapable” (link)

February 24, 2012: GDP Data Signals U.S. Recession (link)

May 9, 2012: Renewed U.S. Recession Call (link)

July 10, 2012: “We’re in Recession Already” (link)

September 13, 2012: “U.S. Economy Is in a Recession” (link)

Is it time for ECRI to consider recanting its recession call?

The most concise explanation of how ECRI continues to justify its recession call in light of weak but not recessionary economic data is this recent post on the company’s website: The 2012 Recession: Are We There Yet? In particular this commentary explains in more detail the July claim that key economic indicators were “rolling over”.

In the current cycle retail sales have already peaked back in March 2012 and, according to the household survey, employment has declined for the last two months, and for four of the last six months. Mind you, the household data is revised a lot less than the payroll jobs data and also tends to lead it a bit at cycle turns. (While the jobless rate, calculated from the same data, is yet to turn up in this cycle, that is mostly due to people dropping out of the labour force.)

Since July, when we highlighted the weakness in personal income growth, there have been revisions showing even weaker income growth going back a few months, followed by some apparent recovery recently. As with some of the other coincident data, this series will come under significant revision in the months (and years) ahead. Nevertheless, the weakness in income growth is showing through in retail sales data, which, as mentioned, has actually declined since March.

Are We Now Seeing Signs that a Recession is Underway?

The most recent Big Four Economic Indicators was the release of the September Real Sales and Industrial Production data earlier this week. Here is one of my Big Four charts with ECRI’s 2011 recession call annotated. And note especially the table below.

The latest Real Retail Sales number and revisions show a strong rebound over the past three months, with the latest data exceeding consensus expectations. Industrial Production also surprised to the upside. However, the average of the Big Four (the grey line in the chart above) has been moving in stutter-step growth for the past eight months. ECRI also asserts that the recent months for these data series are subject to revision — downward revision, in their view, although that was not the case for the latest Retail Sales, which were revised higher.

On October 29th we’ll get last of the Big Four indicators for September: Real Personal Income Less Transfer Payments. This indicator has been showing signs of weakness, so the next update will be of critical importance. Will we see signs of income growth to support the rise in Retail Sales, which could ultimately lead to the need for more jobs?

It is not impossible that the NBER may determine, based on future downward revisions to data, that a recession began at some point in 2012, but the performance of the Big Four does not currently support that expectation.

Note: For more another perspective on the Big Four economic indicators, see the following article by Dwaine van Vuuren: The NBER Co-incident Recession Model: “Confirmation of Last Resort”.

For a less deterministic view on the US economy from another independent economic “think tank”, see this commentary on the Conference Board’s latest Leading Economic Index update. Their latest update, as of yesterday (October 18th) sees the US economy “fluctuating around a slow-growth trend,” which is precisely what our average of the Big Four charted above illustrates.

Appendix: A Closer Look at the ECRI Index

The first chart below shows the history of the Weekly Leading Index and highlights its current level.