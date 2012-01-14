ECRI Has Put Its Credibility On The Line By Allowing No Wiggle Room On Its Recession Call

The Weekly Leading Index (WLI) growth indicator of the Economic Cycle Research Institute (ECRI) posted -8.4 in its latest reading, data through January 6. The latest public data point is a slightly deeper contraction from last week’s -8.2, although the underlying WLI rose a point from 120.2 to 121.2 (see the third chart below). The index had been hovering in a narrow range between -7.4 to -7.8 for the previous seven weeks but has slipped lower over the past two weeks.



Early last month Lakshman Achuthan, the Co-founder of ECRI, spoke with Tom Keene on Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance Midday. You can watch the video on the ECRI website here, with bold heading Recession Update. The eight-minute video is well worth watching in its entirely.

As I’ve repeatedly emphasised, ECRI’s recession call remains quite controversial in financial circles. The perma-bears are generally supportive of the forecast, while the predominantly bullish mainstream financial view ranges from sceptical to dismissive. The bullish view was supported in late December by the latest Conference Board Leading Economic Index update. One of the Board’s economists forecast “continued growth this winter, possibly even gaining momentum by spring” (more here).

For a fascinating analysis of the ECRI WLI, see Dwaine van Vuuren’s Using theECRI WLI to Flag Recessions, published earlier this week here at Advisor Perspectives.

See also the article, A peek inside ECRI’s black box, by an anonymous analyst who uses “New Deal democrat” as a by-line. The article shares the mainstream scepticism of ECRI’s recession call, but it does so with an intelligent commentary and several supportive graphs.

Background

On September 30th, ECRI publicly announced that the U.S. is tipping into a recession, a call the Institute had announced to its private clients on September 21st. Here is an excerpt from the announcement:

Early last week, ECRI notified clients that the U.S. economy is indeed tipping into a new recession. And there’s nothing that policy makers can do to head it off. ECRI’s recession call isn’t based on just one or two leading indexes, but on dozens of specialised leading indexes, including the U.S. Long Leading Index, which was the first to turn down — before the Arab Spring and Japanese earthquake — to be followed by downturns in the Weekly Leading Index and other shorter-leading indexes. In fact, the most reliable forward-looking indicators are now collectively behaving as they did on the cusp of full-blown recessions, not “soft landings.” (Read the report here.)

For a close look at this movement of this index in recent months, here’s a snapshot of the data since 2000.